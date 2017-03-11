West Branch 8th grader wins spelling bee on ‘Sarcoidosis’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday inside Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State, 48 champion spellers from across Mahoning and Trumbull counties participated in the 84th Annual Regional Spelling Bee.

The winner: Macey Stancato, an eighth grader from West Branch.

She will represent our area in the 90th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. at the end of May.

Her winning word was “Sarcoidosis,” which — according to WebMD — is an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body, but mostly the lungs and lymph glands.