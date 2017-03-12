Boardman United Methodist Church hosts chili cook-off for scholarships

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman United Methodist Church is hosting a chili cook-off starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

People can taste different chili recipes and vote for their top three to win.

You can also grab some lunch at the event, either a hot dog or sloppy Joe with a salad, dessert and drink.

“It’ll be a fun time, it’ll be a come and go event. People can just come in and eat, have some fellowship and support the camping scholarships in the church,” said Rev. Jerry Krueger.

Tickets are $6 and all of the money will go toward those student scholarships for summer camp.