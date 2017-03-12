Skaters from across the U.S. compete at Youngstown Skate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More than 90 skaters from across the country put their best blade forward Sunday in an Artistic Dance Competition at Youngstown Skate.

The skaters hailed from all over the U.S. and even Canada.

It’s Youngstown Skate’s seventh year as host. It was a day long competition, as the first competitor hit the rink at 7 a.m.

There were more than 110 entries to compete in six categories. The skaters ranged in age and level — from novice to advanced.

While organizers say the competition is stiff, it’s all in good fun.

“That’s the main goal of this is just to have fun,” said Jack Muransky of Youngstown Skate. “Come out, skate, meet some friends, meet some new friends, have fun roller skating.”

The three top skaters get to go home with a medal.