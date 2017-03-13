Congressman Johnson presents Vietnam Veteran with replacement medals

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A Vietnam Veteran who lives in Columbiana County got a very important honor returned to him Monday.

Someone stole Veteran Joseph Brown’s military medals back in December, but today, Congressman Bill Johnson presented Brown with replacement medals.

Brown says those medals are a huge piece of who he is.

“Took part of my life. That’s what my friends stood for. I didn’t get them by myself. I got them because of all my friends,” Brown said.

Brown was shot saving a friend in Vietnam. He says the medals gave him a sense of pride, but are mainly important because they represent the sacrifices he and his friends made during the war.