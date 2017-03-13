D4 Struthers Basketball Final: Southern vs. #1 McDonald, 3/10

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 7 pm
Division IV Struthers District Championship: Southern (9-16) at #1 McDonald (24-1)
Last Meeting
January 3, 2017 – McDonald, 90-54
…Despite Jacob Joiner’s 25 point performance, McDonald won easily (90-54). The Blue Devils were led by Zach Rasile’s 10 three-pointers (32). Braedon Poole and Dylan Portolese added 16 and 15 points respectively for McDonald.
Road to District Championship Game
Southern
McDonald
Blue Devils 82 Sebring 60
Blue Devils 86 Heritage Christian 61
Blue Devils 106 Heartland Christian 15
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: McDonald, 89.9; Southern, 52.9
Scoring Defense: McDonald, 58.9; Southern, 62.2
Results
Southern
Lisbon 59 Indians 42
Wellsville 98 Indians 64
Indians 74 Heartland Christian 52
Columbiana 56 Indians 45
Indians 54 Jackson-Milton 51
Beaver Local 65 Indians 59
Leetonia 53 Indians 47
Lowellville 56 Indians 48
Lisbon 60 Indians 44
Conotton Valley 75 Indians 55
Wellsville 73 Indians 39
Indians 68 East Palestine 57
Sebring 70 Indians 38
South Range 84 Indians 45
McDonald 90 Indians 54
Oak Glen 75 Indians 62
United 60 Indians 57
Indians 62 Columbiana 55 OT
Springfield 60 Indians 48
Indians 47 Leetonia 43
Indians 53 Crestview 29
Western Reserve 79 Indians 66
*-Post-Season
#1 McDonald
#1 Blue Devils 82 Sebring 60*
#1 Blue Devils 86 Heritage Christian 61*
#1 Blue Devils 106 Heartland Christian 15*
#1 Blue Devils 92 Sebring 54
#1 Blue Devils 78 Springfield 68
#2 Blue Devils 96 Western Reserve 80
#2 Blue Devils 94 Jackson-Milton 67
#2 Blue Devils 131 Mineral Ridge 65
#2 Blue Devils 90 Lisbon 71
#3 Blue Devils 81 Lowellville 35
#3 Blue Devils 91 East Palestine 69
#1 Blue Devils 74 Sebring 51
South Range 73 #1 Blue Devils 66 OT
#2 Blue Devils 87 Western Reserve 80 OT
#2 Blue Devils 77 Girard 72
Blue Devils 89 Wellsville 80
Blue Devils 72 Jackson-Milton 58
Blue Devils 90 Southern 54
Blue Devils 82 Niles 58
Blue Devils 77 Leetonia 46
Blue Devils 111 Mineral Ridge 60
Blue Devils 105 Crestview 43
Blue Devils 75 Lowellville 48
Blue Devils 123 Columbiana 45
Blue Devils 92 United 60
*-Post-Season
Game Notes: Besides 2012 and 2013 (when McDonald was playing in the Warren District), the Blue Devils have appeared in all of the past twelve previous district title tilts in Struthers (2004-11, 2014-17).
Braaedon Poole scored 33 points in the Devils’ win over Sebring, 80-62, on Tuesday in the District Semifinal round. Joe Ragazzine (17) and Dylan Portolese (16) combined for 33 in the game as well. McDonald committed 15 turnovers.
Southern reached the District Finals behind the play of Jacob Joiner, who scored 28, in the Indians’ 52-50 win over Valley Christian on Monday in the District Semifinal. Southern, who finished the regular season with a 6-16 mark, have trailed at the half of each of their three post-season matchups but have come out on top in those outings. This will be the third time in school history that Southern has played for the District Championship. They’ve yet to win that elusive title.
Division IV – Struthers District Championship
Since 2000
2016 – 2 McDonald 67 4 Wellsville 48
2015 – 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 72 2 McDonald 53
2014 – 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 90 2 McDonald 48
2013 – 8 Youngstown Christian 75 1 Wellsville 73
2012 – 1 Mogadore 63 3 Wellsville 50
2011 – 1 McDonald 85 3 Wellsville 53
2010 – 1 McDonald 46 2 Youngstown Christian 44
2009 – Youngstown Christian 61 McDonald 59
2008 – Columbiana 73 McDonald 67
2007 – McDonald 70 Heritage Christian 61
2006 – Mineral Ridge 58 McDonald 55
2005 – Sebring 67 McDonald 45
2004 – Sebring 53 McDonald 41
2003 – Sebring 51 Heritage Christian 47
2002 – Sebring 54 Mineral Ridge 52
2001 – East Canton 54 South Range 53
2000 – Jackson-Milton 55 McDonald 52 OT
Playoff History (Since 2010)
Southern
Playoff Record: 8-7
Sectional Championships: 2 (2012, 2017)
District Championships: 0
Regional Championships: 0
…Last District Championship: Never
McDonald
Playoff Record: 24-7
Sectional Championships: 8 (2010-17)
District Championships: 3 (2010-11, 2016)
Regional Championships: 0
…Last District Championship: 2016
Winner to play the Orwell District Champion (Warren JFK or Cornerstone Christian) on March 14 at 8 pm at the Canton Fieldhouse.