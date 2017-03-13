National Weather Service severe weather training class canceled

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The Mercer County Department of Public Safety and National Weather Service’s severe weather training class has been canceled.

The class on Tuesday is canceled due to the pending winter storm. It will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The free class was scheduled to teach people the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structures, how to identify potential severe weather features, what information to report, how to report it and basic severe weather safety.

For more information about future classes, call 724-662-6100 x2440 or go to the National Weather Service’s website.