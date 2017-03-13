Nugget of Knowledge: Daylight Saving Time

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Airplane Facts

Youngstown, Ohio-

Benjamin Franklin first thought of the idea of Daylight Saving Time in an essay in 1784…..the rest of the world said, no thanks for more than a century.

In 1916, Germany became the first country to adopt Daylight Saving Time to try to conserve coal during World War One.

America picked it up in 1918 to save electricity in the evening.

When the war was over, we forgot it.

During World War Two, America had Daylight Saving Time year round, it was called War Time.

But not all states use it today.

Every spring, Arizona skips the clock change as does Hawaii.

The Navaho Nation is completely within Arizona and it does follow the time change.

But the Hopi reservation is completely within the Navaho Nation and it does not follow the time change….so the Navaho’s are like a donut within Arizona where it’s always one hour in the future.

Why not change at midnight?

By waiting until two in the morning to change, the idea is that most workers with early shifts will still be in bed and most bars and restaurants will already be closed.

And Daylight Saving Time usually ended on the last Sunday in October, so Halloween trick or treaters always walked in the dark.

But the candy companies pushed to delay the end of Daylight savings Time to allow more kids more light to visit homes in the evening, meaning more candy sales.

A law extending DST into November finally went into effect in 2007.