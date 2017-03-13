Springfield PD: Man purposefully drove into pole with woman in car

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested after his girlfriend told police that he purposefully crashed into a telephone pole while she was in the car.

Sunday evening, the woman was stopped by an officer while walking on Beard Road. The officer said she was visibly upset while talking on the phone, crying and breathing heavily.

She told police that she was in the car with her boyfriend, 30-year-old David Spencer, Jr., when they began to argue over Facebook, according to a police report.

She said Spencer grabbed her by the throat and would not let go, so she slapped him in the face in self-defense. She said Spencer then yelled and purposely swerved the car off the road. At this point, the car crashed into a telephone pole, according to the report.

She told police that he sped up and hit the pole directly in front of the passenger side, where she was sitting, the report said.

Police said Spencer admitted to grabbing the woman by her coat and said he did drive off the road on purpose. He said he tried to swerve the car out of the way of the pole, but it was too late, according to the report.

Spencer was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault, reckless operation and domestic violence and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Because the girl said she was in a lot of pain, an ambulance was called and she was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.