UPDATE: PIAA postpones 2nd-round games till Thursday

MECHANICSBURG, PA (WYTV)-All PIAA basketball playoff games, state-wide, are postponed for Tuesday and Wednesday, moving all 2nd-round games to Thursday night. Updates on sites and times for Thursday will be released later today.

Earlier in the day, the PIAA announced that Tuesday games would be moved to Wednesday before shifting all the games to Thursday.

Below is an updated list of all District 10 matchups, sites, and times for Thursday’s matchups.

Tuesday games moved to Thursday

Class 1A boys

10-1 Kennedy Catholic vs. 6-3 Juniata Valley 7pm at Punxsutawney, High School

Class 3A boys

10-1 Greenville vs. 7-2 Lincoln Park 7pm at New Castle High School

10-3 Erie First vs. 7-3 Washington 6pm at Farrell High School

Class 5A boys

10-1 Meadville vs. 7-5 Franklin Regional 7:30pm Farrell High School

10-2 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-4 Mars 6:30pm at Sharon High School

Class 2A girls

10-1 West Middlesex vs. 6-3 Bishop Guilfoyle 6:30pm at Hempfield High School

Class 4A girls

10-1 Villa Maria vs. 7-2 Blackhawk 5pm at Sharon High School

Wednesday Games moved to Thursday

Class 2A boys

10-1 Wilmington vs. 7-3 Bishop Canevin 5pm at North Allegheny High School

Class 4A boys

10-1 Strong Vincent vs. 7-4 Beaver Falls 8pm at Sharon High School

10-2 Grove City vs. 7-2 Quaker Valley 8pm at North Allegheny High School

Class 1A girls

10-1 Kennedy Catholic vs. 9-2 Otto-Eldred 6pm at Dubois High School