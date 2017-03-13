UPDATE: PIAA postpones 2nd-round games till Thursday

MECHANICSBURG, PA (WYTV)-All PIAA basketball playoff games, state-wide, are postponed for Tuesday and Wednesday, moving all 2nd-round games to Thursday night. Updates on sites and times for Thursday will be released later today.
Earlier in the day, the PIAA announced that Tuesday games would be moved to Wednesday before shifting all the games to Thursday.
Below is an updated list of all District 10 matchups, sites, and times for Thursday’s matchups.
Tuesday games moved to Thursday
Class 1A boys
10-1 Kennedy Catholic vs. 6-3 Juniata Valley 7pm at Punxsutawney, High School
Class 3A boys
10-1 Greenville vs. 7-2 Lincoln Park 7pm at New Castle High School
10-3 Erie First vs. 7-3 Washington 6pm at Farrell High School
Class 5A boys
10-1 Meadville vs. 7-5 Franklin Regional 7:30pm Farrell High School
10-2 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-4 Mars 6:30pm at Sharon High School
Class 2A girls
10-1 West Middlesex vs. 6-3 Bishop Guilfoyle 6:30pm at Hempfield High School
Class 4A girls
10-1 Villa Maria vs. 7-2 Blackhawk 5pm at Sharon High School
Wednesday Games moved to Thursday
Class 2A boys
10-1 Wilmington vs. 7-3 Bishop Canevin 5pm at North Allegheny High School
Class 4A boys
10-1 Strong Vincent vs. 7-4 Beaver Falls 8pm at Sharon High School
10-2 Grove City vs. 7-2 Quaker Valley 8pm at North Allegheny High School
Class 1A girls
10-1 Kennedy Catholic vs. 9-2 Otto-Eldred 6pm at Dubois High School