YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) РA bartender at the Liquid Blu Night Club was cited for serving a  minor.

Police sent an informant into the bar at 21 W. Federal Street at 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning and the juvenile purchased a beer from 24-year-old Jaron Hardy, according to a police report.

Hardy was issued a citation for serving alcohol to a minor. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.