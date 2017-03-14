Amber alert issued for missing Ohio child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say James Christopher Ramey, 27, took 10 month-old Winston Ramey from his home in Delta, Ohio, Fulton County.

Ramey is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident happened about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Ramey is driving a 2006 black Chrysler Town and Country mini-van, license plate # FRX4034

Police did not have a direction of travel. Delta is in close proximity to Interstate 80.

Christopher Ramey is described by police as a white male, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or the suspect. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.