Campbell woman pleads not guilty to child endangering charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Campbell remains jailed without bond after pleading not guilty to child endangering charges.

Alicia Underwood appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say Underwood took her infant son to the hospital early last month and it was determined the baby had a broken femur.

Doctors said the boy suffered numerous other fractures that were in various stages of healing.

Children’s Services now has custody of Underwood’s baby as well as her three other children.

Her trial is set for May.