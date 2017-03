NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – The westbound ramp to Interstate 76 off of Bailey Road is temporarily closed after an accident involving a truck with a tandem trailer.

The truck was traveling west on 76 when the driver lost control just past Bailey Road. The truck the skidded off the road and across the on-ramp.

A second trailer also overturned, and a small amount of fuel leaked out.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. Troopers were called out around 9:30 a.m.