Over 3 dozen dogs rescued from ‘horrendous hoarding’ in Columbiana Co.



KNOX TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Dog Pound rescued 36 Chihuahuas and one German Shepherd over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Knox Township home for a welfare check. They saw the over three dozen dogs when they went inside and called the dog pound.

One of the dogs died in the house.

Columbiana County Dog Warden Heidi Pecorelli said some of them have skin conditions and cuts to the eyes. One of the rescued chihuahuas is blind.

“Some people feel that all they are doing is helping an animal and in all reality, they are hurting it. The hoarding situation was horrendous,” she said.

All of the rescued dogs range in age and size.

Pecorelli said all the dogs have found homes. Five were adopted while the rest are headed to rescues in Michigan and Wisconsin.