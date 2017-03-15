2017 Easter egg hunts and events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Below is a list of dates and times for 2016 Easter egg hunts in the Valley.

BOARDMAN

Photos with the Easter Bunny Eggstravaganza

Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St.

Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a puppet show, treats, crafts and more.

Dinner with the Easter Bunny

Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Rd.

April 5 and 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

CANFIELD

Tea with the Easter Bunny

Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom, 114 S. Broad St.

Breakfast: Sunday, April 9 and Saturday, April 15, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Lunch: Sunday, April 9 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

Canfield Dairy Queen, 101 S. Broad St.

Saturday, April 15, at 11:30 a.m.

EAST LIVERPOOL

Easter Egg Hunt

Northside Church, 702 Orchard Grove Ave.

Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

HERMITAGE, PA

Easter Bunny Lane

Kraynak’s, 2525 E. State St.

Now through April 17th

Monday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Kraynak’s, 2525 E. State St.

March 24th through April 17th

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

NILES

Eggs in the Mall Hunt sponsored by the Movement

Eastwood Mall Complex, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd.

April 15, at 9 a.m.

The event will kick off at the food court and continue throughout the mall.

Easter Bunny Arrival

March 25, beginning at 1 p.m. with a magic show

The All Smiles Aboard train will bring the Easter Bunny to the mall. Photos available after the bunny’s arrival.

Photos continue through April 15. Details online.

POLAND

Poland Junior Women’s Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m.

Poland Village Hall Gazebo, 308 South Main St.

Poland United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt

1940 Boardman Poland Rd.

Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m.

STRUTHERS

MetroMutts Hoppin’ Hounds

Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Rd.

Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WARREN

F.A.I.T.H. Easter Egg Hunt

Perkins Park, Mahoning Avenue N.W.

Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Easter egg hunt for kids and face painting. There will also be a Chinese auction and raffles.

VOLANT, PA

Easter Egg Hunt

Volant Mills, 700 Main St.

Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Easter Brunch

Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave.

Sunday, April 16

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

First Covenant Church of Youngstown, 5210 Glenwood Ave.

Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m. – noon

