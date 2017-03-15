2017 Easter egg hunts and events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Below is a list of dates and times for 2016 Easter egg hunts in the Valley.
BOARDMAN
Photos with the Easter Bunny Eggstravaganza
Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St.
Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a puppet show, treats, crafts and more.
Dinner with the Easter Bunny
Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Rd.
April 5 and 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
CANFIELD
Tea with the Easter Bunny
Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom, 114 S. Broad St.
Breakfast: Sunday, April 9 and Saturday, April 15, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch: Sunday, April 9 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Canfield Dairy Queen, 101 S. Broad St.
Saturday, April 15, at 11:30 a.m.
EAST LIVERPOOL
Easter Egg Hunt
Northside Church, 702 Orchard Grove Ave.
Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.
HERMITAGE, PA
Easter Bunny Lane
Kraynak’s, 2525 E. State St.
Now through April 17th
Monday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny
Kraynak’s, 2525 E. State St.
March 24th through April 17th
Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
NILES
Eggs in the Mall Hunt sponsored by the Movement
Eastwood Mall Complex, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd.
April 15, at 9 a.m.
The event will kick off at the food court and continue throughout the mall.
Easter Bunny Arrival
March 25, beginning at 1 p.m. with a magic show
The All Smiles Aboard train will bring the Easter Bunny to the mall. Photos available after the bunny’s arrival.
Photos continue through April 15. Details online.
POLAND
Poland Junior Women’s Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m.
Poland Village Hall Gazebo, 308 South Main St.
Poland United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt
1940 Boardman Poland Rd.
Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m.
STRUTHERS
MetroMutts Hoppin’ Hounds
Yellow Creek Park, 17 Lowellville Rd.
Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WARREN
F.A.I.T.H. Easter Egg Hunt
Perkins Park, Mahoning Avenue N.W.
Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.
Easter egg hunt for kids and face painting. There will also be a Chinese auction and raffles.
VOLANT, PA
Easter Egg Hunt
Volant Mills, 700 Main St.
Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN
Easter Brunch
Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave.
Sunday, April 16
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
First Covenant Church of Youngstown, 5210 Glenwood Ave.
Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m. – noon
