Dr. Shayesteh: Sleep & Diet Connection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What you eat affects how you sleep and how you sleep affects what you eat. It can be difficult if you’re on a bad cycle.

Millions of people deal with sleep deprivation. When you’re sleep deprived, it has significant health consequences, such as:

Fatigue

Memory Problems

Immune System Issues

Inflammation in the Body

among other health issues.

Sleep deprivation also has a significant effect on mood.

How does sleep deprivation affect your diet? How can what you eat contribute to sleeping problems?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the connection between sleep and diet and how to get back on the right track.

