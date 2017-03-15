K-9 officer from Youngstown competing in CBS’s ‘The Amazing Race’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A K-9 police officer from Youngstown will be one of the contestants on the upcoming season of CBS’s “The Amazing Race.”

Jessica Shields, 27, is one of 22 racers competing in the race around the world. Other contestants include an Army Drill Sergeant, a professional snowboarder and a Wall Street banker.

Shields attended the Youngstown State University’s Police Academy, where she was the only female in her class. She was then selected to be on the police department’s K-9 unit.

“I consider myself more like the bada– type that’s not afraid of anything,” she said on a pre-show interview. “I’ll do the dirty work.”

Shields said her ideal partner would be a man since she is used to working in an all-male atmosphere.

In a new twist, the racers are all strangers who will compete in a challenge to determine their teammates. The teammates will have just moments to meet before beginning the race which spans nine countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles.

“For years, The Amazing Race fans have suggested we line up complete strangers and match them up at the starting line to see what would happen. These newbie racers begin with no pre-existing relationships or emotional baggage, and the excitement of traveling around the world to complete dozens of gut-busting, mind-blowing challenges quickly ignites tension,” said Phil Keoghan, the show’s host.

Each team will complete a series of mental and physical challenges at different spots throughout the race. The first team to reach their final destination wins at least $1 million.

You can see Shield’s video from the show on the Amazing Race’s website.

The new season of The Amazing Race premieres at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 30 on CBS.

WYTV will be sitting down to talk to Shields about the show. Stay tuned to 33 WYTV News for that interview.