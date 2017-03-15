Mahoning County men plead guilty to illegal steroid distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Two Mahoning County men pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a conspiracy to illegally import and distribute steroids from China.

James Cleeland, of Berlin Center, and Christopher Stanec, of Canfield, were federally charged with conspiracy to import and distribute steroids in February.

Prosecutors say Stanec agreed to receive about 400 grams of anabolic steroids from China and then provide them to Cleeland. An indictment said Stanec used a fake name to avoid detection by law enforcement.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Cleeland and Stanec are scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.