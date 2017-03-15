Nugget of Knowledge: Dictionary Additions

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Corn and Corned Beef

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some words that have been added to the latest dictionary…

Airball– to miss the basket, rim and backboard in basketball.

Binge-watch- to watch many episodes of a favorite show.

Food insecure- Fear associated with lack of grocery stores near you.

Ghost (verb)- Completely cut off a person from your life.

NSFW- Not Suitable For Work. A site that you shouldn’t open on a work PC.

Photobomb- to poke your head into the background of a photo.

Train wreck– a person or thing that is a complete disaster.

Truther- someone who feels obligated to come out with details of an unknown scandal.

Wayback- the furthest row of seats in a mini van.

Weak sauce- inferior, weak person or thing.

Woo-woo- something mystical or fantasy, not based in science.

Yowza- General term for excitement, or surpise.

