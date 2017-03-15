Police: Man runs, army crawls to get away from Youngstown officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police were called multiple times about a suspicious person lurking around a house on Marmion Ave., but on Tuesday they were able to get their man, but not without a struggle.

Officers were checking on the home on Marmion Ave. about 12:09 a.m. where they had been called the day before on reports of a man cutting the power lines to the house. They also had complaints of a person lurking about the area. As police were checking the house, they got a call of a man walking through the backyards of homes on E. Florida Ave., which is adjacent to Marmion Ave.

Police spotted a man, later identified as 47-year-old Melvin Johnson Jr., dressed in black and skirting behind garages. As police approached Johnson, he took off and dove onto a back porch on E. Florida Ave. where he began to army crawl across the porch. He then got up and took off again, running towards a vacant lot on E. Florida Ave. Officers fired a taser to stop Johnson but it was not effective, according to a police report.

Johnson tripped and fell and officers were able to jump on top of him and place him in handcuffs. Police found a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants, according to the report.

Johnson is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing justice and menacing.