Senators Portman, Brown team for bill promoting more U.S. jobs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A bill introduced by Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman and co-sponsored by Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown will help U.S. manufacturers bring more jobs to the country, Brown says.

House the Promoting More American Manufacturing Jobs Act is a bipartisan bill.

If the bill were to pass, it would provide more tax breaks for manufacturers that do business in the United States.

Brown says the U.S. laws on taxation need to be changed.

He wants the bill to be a step in easing taxation laws to attract more business here. He also wants it to help those that are already here, stay here — and not go overseas.

“Companies move jobs overseas and keep their profits overseas — [they’re] not bringing them back and investing here,” Brown said. “We’ve got to change the tax laws. We’ve got to do some things, but we’ve got to urge them to do better.”