Warren Police: Drunk woman crashes SUV with child in backseat

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles woman was arrested after police said she got into a drunk-driving crash with her child in the backseat.

One of the drivers involved in the accident told police that he was waiting at the red light on Youngstown Road in Warren when his truck was struck by an SUV that didn’t stop. He said the SUV was going about 30 to 35 miles per hour before it hit the back of his car.

He and a 11-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said the 11-year-old boy’s head hit the windshield as a result of the crash.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Genny Lang, appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. She had her 8-year-old son in the back seat, who was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said Lang stumbled out of the vehicle and had difficulty walking. She failed a field sobriety test and was falling asleep in the back seat of a police cruiser, according to a police report.

Police said two unopened cans of Milwaukee’s Best beer were found in the car and one can was in her purse.

Police said Lang had a .250 blood-alcohol level.

She was arrested and charged with OVI and child endangering and taken to Trumbull County Jail.

A family member came to pick up the child, who was upset but police said seemed to be OK.

Lang appeared in Warren Municipal Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was released from jail and ordered not to have unsupervised contact with her child.

She’s set to appear again in court at 1:30 p.m. March 28.