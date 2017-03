WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man is facing six counts of sexual battery, accused of crimes in Trumbull County.

Donald Atwood, 49, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Atwood is accused of having sexual conduct with a victim who was in his care. The alleged crimes happened from March to May of 2016, the indictment says.

Atwood is free on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas at 8:30 a.m. April 3.