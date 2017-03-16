Boardman woman accused of shooting boyfriend pleads not guilty

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman woman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting in the township Tuesday morning.

Tena Garver, 47, appeared in county court in Boardman Thursday afternoon. She is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Police said Garver shot her boyfriend, David Getz, during a domestic dispute at the Chelsea Court Apartments on South Avenue.

At first, she blamed a neighbor for the shooting. In a 911 call, she told the dispatcher Getz and this neighbor got into an argument, but she didn’t know the neighbor’s name.

Her bond was set at $25,000. Garver will be back in court later this month.