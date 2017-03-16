Police raid major Youngstown developer’s home, business

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police and Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies are at the house of Dominic Marchionda, the CEO of NYO Property Group.

Investigators have also raided NYO Property Group’s office and have collected several boxes.

The company owns several buildings in downtown Youngstown, including Erie Terminal Place, the Flats at Wick and Realty Tower. NYO Property Group is also working to renovate the historic Stambaugh Building to turn it into a hotel.

It is unknown at this time what police are looking for, but the Ohio Attorney General and Auditor of State confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation. They would not comment on the ongoing investigation.

