Student Athlete: Ian Sharp

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – West Branch senior Ian Sharp is alwyas up for a challenge. Just over a year ago, he tore his ACL during the wrestling season. 15 months later, he can now be called State Champion. Plus, Ian is top-notch in the classroom, earning him the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“In everything I do I want to be the best at,” said Sharp. “Not the best in the state. I want to be the best there ever was at it.”

At 6 foot 6, 285 pounds, Ian Sharp is a big-time competitor at West Branch. He’s been ranked 1st in the State the past two years and just last weekend, ended his career in style…winning the heavyweight State title in Columbus.

“It was bliss. that’s all I can say. There’s really no other way to describe it. Like at one moment, all the weight in the world came off my shoulders because everybody was expecting me to do it this year and I was expecting myself to do it.”

Ian continues a long line of wrestling success in the Sharp family. His uncle Nathan was the last to win a State Title back 10 years ago.

“It meant a lot to be able to say that there was another state champ at West Branch,” said Sharp.

Ian uses that same physicality on the football field. He was named 2nd Team All State this past fall and is on scholarship to play football at Wayne State University next year.

“Learning the skills in wrestling actually made me a lot better at football,” he said. “I was better at finding my feet and knowing where to position myself in order to hit people.”

Ian also hits the books at West Branch. He carries ranks in the top 10 percent of his class with a 3.82 GPA.

“Getting anything lower than a “B” bothers me. I always know I can do better than that. I always strive for perfection in anything I do.”