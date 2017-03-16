Wilmington rally falls short, eliminated by Bishop Canevin



WEXFORD, PA (WYTV)-The Wilmington Greyhounds rallied from 22 points down in the first half to make the game close in the second half, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as Bishop Canevin topped the Hounds 61-52.

Robert Pontius and Spencer DeMedal each had 18 points in the loss Thursday. It was DeMedal’s final game for the Greyhounds and ends his career with over 1,500 points.

Mitch King led the way for the Crusaders with 21 points while Walter Bonds added 18.

Wilmington finishes the season 19-8 overall.