Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s CEO announces retirement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s CEO announced that he will retire.

Tom Humphries made the announcement during the Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Thursday.

Humphries has been the president and CEO of the Regional Chamber since April 1997. He oversees operations for the economic development organization, which comprises about 2,600 member companies and organizations in the Mahoning Valley.

Col. James Dignan, the former commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, will take the position, effective January 1, 2018.

