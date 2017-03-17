Attorney General DeWine seeks consumer restitution from local contractor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a lawsuit against a home improvement contractor accused of failing to deliver promised services to northeast Ohio consumers.

The lawsuit accuses Anthony Luttrell and Falcon General Contractors, LLC of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

In the lawsuit, DeWine seeks reimbursement for affected consumers and an injunction to prevent further violations.

According to the lawsuit, Luttrell operated Falcon General Contractors from 5547 Mahoning Ave., Suite 335, in Austintown before closing it. He offered large home improvement projects, such as house additions, room renovations and porch or deck installations.

Consumers complained they paid Falcon for work that was never completed and that their money was not returned. Seven complaints were filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office against Falcon.

The lawsuit accuses Luttrell and Falcon of failure to deliver and performing substandard work.