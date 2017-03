YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you travel through Youngstown State University’s campus, you might notice some changes to the street signs.

Two to be exact: the signs are now red and they have a YSU “Y” at the top.

Campus officials say the signs will be posted on every street that goes through campus.¬†Youngstown’s traffic department started putting them up last week. So far, 80 have been put up.

YSU ordered the signs and is paying for them.