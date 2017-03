ASHTABULA, Ohio (WYTV) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old boy taken by his father on Saturday around 7 p.m. It was then cancelled around 10:45 p.m. when the boy and father were located, the Ashtabula Police Department said.

Police said it happened in the 3400 block of Lake Avenue in Ashtabula when 1-year-old Omar Stanley was abducted by his father, Jeffrey Stanley.

The alert was issued just before 10 p.m.