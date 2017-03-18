Brightside Project aims to help needy children realize their full potential

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A local non-profit organization is hosting an event Saturday to help children read.

The Brightside Project aims “to equip and empower children to reach their full potential.”

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Brightside Project will pass out backpacks full of food, personal care items, books and a stuffed animal reading buddy. There will also be a story-time session that runs throughout the day.

“We just want to promote literacy for the kids, get them away from the cell phones and the iPads and all the electronic stuff and really push the reading,” said founder Scott Lewis.

Lewis said the project wants to enable the children who get these books to become healthy adults.

The event is open to all Salem residents in need and will be at the Memorial Building on State Street.