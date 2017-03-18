Finish a run, get a pie: MCCTC students host charity run

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A race in Canfield on Saturday had a sweet ending.

Everyone who made it over the finish line for the first annual Pie Day Trail Run got a delicious baked pie.

The race was hosted by students at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. It came about when students in the culinary, cosmetology and creative arts programs decided they wanted to do something to help out the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, where all proceeds went.

“We are teaching them to service the community,” said Lisa Argiro, MCCTC teacher. “This was a great event for them. They actually get to see everything come to life and get to go to the Rescue Mission and see the clients that they are helping.”

As a part of their course work, the students will prepare meals to be shared with clients at the Rescue Mission in Youngstown and provide haircuts for the clients.