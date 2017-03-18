Jr. High State Wrestling brings thousands to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the 6th year in a row, the Junior High Wrestling State Championships are being held at the Covelli Centre this weekend.

It’s the 19th year for the event, featuring the top 6th, 7th, and 8th grade wrestlers from across the state of Ohio. A total 850 kids competed this weekend. That number was narrowed down from 2,200 competitors across 8 districts in the State.

Jared Opfer is the Executive Director of the Ohio Athletic Committee and says the event has drawn 4,000 people a day.

“They’ve been great…the city, the restaurants are full, the hotels are full,” said Opfer. “It’s a great area of the state for wrestling, it’s a great venue, great city for the event. ”

The finals take place tomorrow with the Parade of Champions beginning at 3:30 PM.

Covelli Centre will also host the 14th annual Grade School State Wrestling Tournament next weekend. There will be 1,250 competitors across 41 different weight classes.