Looking for an early morning workout? Youngstown YMCA spins for a cause

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Central YMCA of Youngstown is hosting its 17th annual Spin-A-Thon Saturday morning.

Riders can sign up to ride a bike for one to five hours.

All proceeds benefit the YMCA of Youngstown’s annual campaign, which provides financial assistance for membership, programs and camps.

Organizers say it’s important to take what they’ve been given, especially their good health, and use that to give back to others in the community.

“We do that through raising money, sitting on the bike, $50 an hour that you raise or more. It goes to the annual campaign that will assist individuals, children, families so that they can participate in the Y,” said the Spin-A-Thon’s chair, Janice JanJanin.

The Spin-A-Thon starts at 7:30 a.m., but if you still want to participate and cannot make that time, riders can also start spinning at different hours throughout the morning. The next race will begin at 8:45 a.m.

Water and snacks will be provided.

For more information about the Spin-A-Thon or the YMCA of Youngstown, visit their website.