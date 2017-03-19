Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of spring with free cones

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day is set this year for the first day of spring on Monday.

Employees will pass out small vanilla cones while supplies last, one per customer.

This offer will not be available at any mall locations, but is available at DQ Grill and Chill locations.

Some participating Dairy Queens in the area are located in Cornersburg on South Meridian Road, Austintown on North Canfield Niles Road and Columbiana on East Park Avenue.

Simultaneously, the fast food chain will collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, at participating locations.

Over the last 32 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Last year, they raised more than $200,000.