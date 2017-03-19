Kennedy Catholic seeking trip to state Monday vs. Monessen

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team is playing for a spot in the Pa. state championship game Monday at 7 p.m.

The defending state-champion Golden Eagles (24-2) will matchup with WPIAL champions Monessen at Slippery Rock with a trip to Hershey on the line. It’s their third straight year in the western regional final — although getting there this year wasn’t easy.

Kennedy Catholic had one of its worst quarters of the season Saturday night, falling behind Elk County Catholic 14-10 after one period in the western regional semifinal in Clarion.

But the Golden Eagles recovered quickly, outscoring Elk County by 13 in the second quarter en rout to a 61-40 win. Marcin Wiszornirski, Drew Magestro and Maceo Austin each scored 14 points to lead the way.

Monday’s showdown will make it three games in five nights for Kennedy Catholic.

A win would mean back-to-back trips to Hershey, as the Golden Eagles have their eye on a second-consecutive state title.

33 Sports weekend anchor Josh Frketic is sitting down with Kennedy Catholic right now. Watch 33 WYTV News at 11 to hear from the Golden Eagles about Monday’s contest.