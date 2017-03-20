2017 Lakeview Softball Preview

Head Coach: Vicki Lawrence

2016 Record: 17-6 (9-1), T-1st place AAC White

Key Returnees

Kylee Mann, CF (SR)

Sam Marino, C (SR)

Alex Romano, 2B (SR)

McKenna Cannon, RF (JR)

Avrey Steiner, SS (JR)

Tori Wells, 1B (JR)

Cait Kelm, P/SS (SO)

Beady Titus, LF (SO)

Strengths

The Lady Bulldogs return all starters with the exception of their center fielder Madison Buch. Coach Lawrence’s group won 17-games a year ago and advanced to the Regionals where they fell to Hoban (1-0). “We have a lot of softball experience on the team,” says Lawrence. “It’s always nice when your pitcher (Cait Kelm) is returning with one year under her belt.” In 2016, Kelm struck out 152 batters in 121 innings of work while allowing the opposition to register just a .185 batting average as a freshman. Last year, the Bulldogs featured two hitters who batted .450 or better. Avrey Steiner (Illinois commit) hit .570 (45-79) to lead the team while Tori Wells (Findlay commit) posted a .452 average (28-62). Second baseman Alex Romano will provide the team with the leadership of a four-year starter. Senior Kylee Mann, also a four-year starter, will transition to center field to take over for the graduated Buch.

Weaknesses

“Sometimes, we don’t always get the little things done correctly,” comments Lawrence. “Which makes a difference in close games.” In 2016, Lakeview finished 6-5 in games decided by 2-runs or less.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Avrey Steiner – .570 (45-79)

On-Base Percentage: Avrey Steiner- .593

Runs Scored: Avrey Steiner – 38

Base Hits: Avrey Steiner – 45

Doubles: Avrey Steiner – 14

Triples: Cait Kelm – 2

Homeruns: Tori Wells & Kylee Mann – 3

Runs Batted In: Kylee Mann – 29

Stolen Bases: Avrey Steiner – 14

Earned Run Average: Cait Kelm – 2.14 (121 IP)

Wins: Cait Kelm – 14-6

Innings Pitched: Cait Kelm – 121.0

Strikeouts: Cait Kelm – 152

Saves: Avrey Steiner – 1

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Brookfield, 5

Mar. 28 – at Jefferson, 5

Mar. 30 – Jefferson, 5

Mar. 31 – at Howland, 5

Apr. 3 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 4 – at Hubbard, 5

Apr. 6 – at Fitch, 5

Apr. 7 – vs. Brunswick, 4:30

Apr. 8 – vs. Field, 11

Apr. 8 – vs. Lisbon, 3

Apr. 10 – Edgewood, 5

Apr. 11 – at Edgewood, 5

Apr. 12 – West Branch

Apr. 17 – Lakeside, 5

Apr. 18 – at Lakeside, 5

Apr. 19 – Howland, 5

Apr. 20 – Liberty, 5

Apr 21- Willoughby South (Akron Racers)

Apr 22- vs. Mentor (Akron Racers)

Apr 22 – vs. Pickerington Central (Akron Racers)

Apr. 25 – Struthers, 5

Apr. 27 – Poland, 5

May 1 – Niles, 5

May 2 – at Niles, 5

May 4 – at Girard, 5

May 11 – Champion, 5