Arrests made, mace sprayed to break up crowd in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were arrested and officers sprayed mace in the air to disperse a crowd that had gathered around a fight on the south side of Youngstown.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Rush Boulevard and E. Florida Avenue.

When officers arrived, they encountered about 35 people outside and several others running off of porches yelling and screaming profanities, according to a police report.

Officers ordered everyone to stop and leave, but it had no effect on some in the crowd, according to police.

Cullen Lyon, 18, and Tyshawn Rutledge, 18, became combative at the scene and were arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the report.

Officers sprayed mace over the crowd to get them to disperse.