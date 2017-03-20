Bond revoked for former Hubbard mayor, convicted of raping child

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Former Hubbard Mayor Richard Keenan’s bond was revoked Monday, forcing the admitted child rapist to turn himself in.

Keenan was convicted of raping a 4-year-old victim, pleading guilty on Friday to 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape. He agreed to a mandatory life sentence with the eligibility of parole after 10 years.

He then walked out of the courtroom, free on bond until his sentencing, but that didn’t sit well with prosecutors. They said he was at risk of leaving the area or causing harm to others.

“Obviously, we feel it’s inappropriate that he’s out. We feel that given the nature of the crimes and what he’s pled guilty to, the public has an interest in him being incarcerated,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

The prosecutors worked with Keenan’s attorney to get him to surrender. In the motion to Judge Peter Kontos, Wildman wrote:

A person so convicted becomes a greater risk to flee or cause harm to others. In short, a 66-year-old child rapist has nothing left to lose.”

Judge Kontos agreed, revoking Keenan’s bond.

Keenan turned himself in and will be held in Trumbull County Jail until his sentencing.

He will appear in court after a pre-sentence investigation, which could take anywhere from two to six weeks.