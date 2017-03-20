Convicted Youngstown gang members receive lengthy prison sentence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two Youngstown men were sentenced to prison time for their roles in what prosecutors say was an extremely violent drug gang on the city’s east side.

Vincent Moorer and Melvin Johnson were back in court for sentencing on Monday afternoon.

A week ago, Judge Jack Durkin found both men guilty of charges connected to the drug gang.

Moorer was convicted of two counts of murder as well as felonious assault and state racketeering charges. He was sentenced to a pair of life prison terms, plus 70 additional years.

Johnson was given a 28-year sentence. He was described by prosecutors as a “hitman” and an “enforcer” for the gang but was not charged with murder.

Both men say they will appeal their convictions.