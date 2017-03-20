Eyestrain becoming more prevelant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – March is Workplace Eye Wellness Month. It’s a reminder for employers and employees about the importance of eye health, especially at work.

There are a lot of people using computers at work, and for many that involved looking at a computer screen for hours at a time.

According to The Vision Council, nine in ten adults spend more than two hours a day using a digital device. Not only can looking at the screen for that long harm your eyes, creating digital eye strain. Blurred vision, eye fatigue and dry eyes are common complaints.

“You want to make sure you are blinking at your computer. When we focus on things and we surf the web, our blink rate reduces so our eyes dry out and that causes a lot of fatigue,” said Dr. Sergul Erzurum, ophthalmologist.

Erzurum suggests using artificial tears to prevent dry eyes and adjusting your computer screen so you aren’t slouching all day. She says a good distance to keep screens is at about 30 inches. Taking breaks is also a must for constant computer work.

“After about 20 minutes, look at something more than 20 feet away for about 20 seconds. That takes some of the strain off the eye from focusing near and giving you some trouble,” Erzurum said.

There are special lenses that can help decrease the strain from florescent lights that a lot of offices have, and they help with the blue filter given off by digital devices.

Another important thing is to keep up with regular eye exams. Ancillary services like vision, dental and hearing are often times put on the back burner because of insurance reasons. Erzurum recommends getting an eye exam at least once every two years.