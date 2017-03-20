Mercer County road closure begins Monday

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The northbound lanes of South Dock Street in Sharon will be closed to traffic beginning Monday.

Routes 718 and 760 (South Dock Street) will remain open for southbound traffic, but northbound traffic will be detoured using Route 18 and East State Street.

The work is the third phase of an improvement project designed to make Route 718 and 760 safer, efficient and more attractive.

This portion of the project focuses on a half-mile stretch of Dock Street, The work should be done by Oc. 30.