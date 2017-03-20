New clean-eating restaurant opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new place to eat opens Tuesday in Boardman.

Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats offers American comfort food, with a healthy twist.

The restaurant is the idea of Melissa Poland, who said she believes in making everything by hand.

“There’s a lot of different types of food that we offer and hopefully people will go away happy with what we’ve got,” she said.

The menu has salads, wraps and sliders. All of the sauces, vinaigrettes and spreads are made in small batches.

“Everything we’re doing, we’re doing by hand in the back,” Poland said. “The day you come in, the vegetables that are going to be on your wrap or on your salad, those vegetables are going to be chopped that morning. So, there’s an element of freshness to the food that you’re going to be eating and it’s going to make you feel good. It’s clean-eating food, no preservatives.”

Sweet Melissa’s will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.