Police investigating shooting reported near Austintown club

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a shooting, reported to have happened somewhere around Club Pandora on Sunday morning.

Police were sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center just before 3:30 a.m. for a man who came to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting was said to have happened outside of the night club on Four Mile Run Road, where officers were called for a large disturbance in which a loud noise was heard.

Police said the victim was stable and didn’t require surgery for the shoulder wound.

Witnesses who were with the victim gave conflicting reports about the shooting, according to a police report. Police said two officers working security at the club didn’t hear a gunshot and weren’t made aware of a shooting.

A witness told police that a Dodge Ram truck sped away from the Carpet Shop on Four Mile Run Road after he heard a gun shot and people screaming in the parking lot.