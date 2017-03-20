St. Patrick’s Day saturation patrol results in 91 traffic stops, 4 OVI arrests

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results have been released from the St. Patrick’s Day OVI checkpoint on Friday.

The sobriety checkpoint was on Mahoning Avenue and Howard Street in Austintown between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a total of 1,070 vehicles passed through.

Six vehicles were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Officers also conducted a saturation patrol where there were 91 traffic stops and four OVI arrests.

Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoint and saturation patrol was as follows:

4 OVI arrests

4 driving under suspension summonses

3 adult restraint citations

2 drug abuse summonses

1 no operator’s license summons

A conservative estimate showed approximately 25 percent of the vehicles that passed through the checkpoint were either taxis, limos or Uber drivers, according to the OVI Task Force.