Warren PD looking for man they say stole money from Walgreens

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are looking for a man who they say stole money from the Walgreens on Elm Road in Warren.

According to the police report, a white male wearing a blue “Duke” sweatshirt, a gray “Carhartt” hat and jeans went into the store around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

In the report, the store’s cashier stated the man walked in, went to the cash register and asked for two packs of cigarettes.

The man said he had a gun in his pocket, and ordered the cashier to not make any sounds and hand over all the money in the register, the report said.

Even though the cashier did not see a gun, she gave him over $178 cash before he fled south of the store, according to the report.

Officers filed an aggravated robbery report and the store manager provided surveillance footage.