YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown firefighter who was shot in the line of duty is back on the job Monday.

Lt. Paul Lutton arrived at work early this morning for his first shift after being shot back in December.

Lutton was sitting in a fire truck near the corner of Elm and Halleck streets when a gunman opened fire on the truck, hitting him in the leg.

Cameron Dyer, 30, is facing charges for harassing firefighters that night, but has not been charged in the shooting.