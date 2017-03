YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators with the Youngstown Fire Department think a fire at a vacant house early Monday morning could be arson.

A police officer saw a house on fire on Zedaker Street about 1:15 a.m.

The door had been kicked in on the house and smoke was coming from it.

A firefighter fell through the roof while battling the fire. He wasn’t injured.

The fire is under investigation.