Youngstown manhunt defendant pleads guilty to shooting at officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man at the center of a massive manhunt and two-hour police chase last year pleaded guilty to shooting at officers.

Luis Cruz Ramos has already been sentenced to 21 years on federal charges. In Mahoning County, he faces at least 19 years for felonious assault and failure to comply charges.

The charges stem from Cruz Ramos firing at police during that chase.

Cruz Ramos made the plea in court on Monday.

Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond said previously that Cruz Ramos already had a mandatory 15-year sentence for a firearms violation.

Last March, police tried to pull Cruz Ramos over, but he took off and led them on a two-hour chase through Campbell, Youngstown and Boardman. At one point, prosecutors said he fired several shots at officers, hitting a police cruiser.

He crashed and ran away, but police found him hiding out in a south side Youngstown home later that day.

Cruz Ramos will be sentenced next week.